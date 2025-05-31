St. James & The Apostles - "Let The Right One In - Garmonbozia" - Baphomet - [Acid Rock]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philadelphia's cultist psychedelic family gospel freak-out
Download the song here: https://stjamestheapostles.bandcamp.com/album/baphomet
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@st.jamestheapostles338/videos
Look for St James & The Apostles on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Jamie Mahon - guitar, vocals
Mike Kiker - organ, pianet, bass
Jeff Castner - drums