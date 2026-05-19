HIROSHIMA - THE ATOMIC BOMBINGS | LEGO_AI_X DROPPED ANOTHER LEGO VIDEO

On August 6, 1945, at 8:15 AM, the world changed forever.

In this video, we recreate the atomic bombing of Hiroshima

using AI-generated LEGO cinematics — from the moment the

Enola Gay lifted off from Tinian Island, to the devastating

detonation of Little Boy over the Aioi Bridge.

This is not just a LEGO video. This is history, rebuilt

brick by brick.

@MilitaryLego_AI_X