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HIROSHIMA - THE ATOMIC BOMBINGS | LEGO_AI_X DROPPED ANOTHER LEGO VIDEO
On August 6, 1945, at 8:15 AM, the world changed forever.
In this video, we recreate the atomic bombing of Hiroshima
using AI-generated LEGO cinematics — from the moment the
Enola Gay lifted off from Tinian Island, to the devastating
detonation of Little Boy over the Aioi Bridge.
This is not just a LEGO video. This is history, rebuilt
brick by brick.
@MilitaryLego_AI_X