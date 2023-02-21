J. Rankin: Peacemaker with heart – a viable path for everyone! | www.kla.tv/25193

As early as 1917, Jeannette Rankin was the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress to vote against U.S. entry into World War I, and in 1941 she voted against entry into World War II. In 1968 she demonstrated along with more than 5,000 women at the Capitol against the Vietnam War. Obviously unsuccessfully. And the "moral of the story": don't trust politics and the media. Or do you put your hand in the fire for the current war, covid and climate agitation without ifs and buts?



