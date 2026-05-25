Magnetic mines with an explosive charge of about 7 kg each were found on the gas carrier Arrhenius, reports the FSB.



The ship under the Liberian flag arrived from Antwerp, Belgium, to the port of Ust-Luga on May 20th.



Earlier, at least two tankers were blown up in this port - the first Koala in February 2025, and the second Eco Wizard in July 2025. On both ships, holes were found in the engine room area.



It is obvious that the enemy secretly mines ships heading to Russian ports during their stops in third countries, and now, after the introduced checks, such sabotage could be detected in time.

@Intel Slava

Adding more about this:

FSB prevented a terrorist attack on a gas tanker arriving from Belgium



▪️Security forces found NATO magnetic mines attached to the outside of the engine room on the ship "Archenius", which arrived in Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region from Antwerp.

▪️The gas tanker could not have been mined in Russia - this was confirmed by experts' assessment.

▪️In Belgium, the ship was held in dock for a day - allegedly due to a strike in the port of Antwerp.

▪️The weight of the explosives in each of the mines on the ship from Belgium was about 7 kg.

▪️The mined ship was supposed to depart from Ust-Luga to Turkey.





🔴 @DDGeopolitics







