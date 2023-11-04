Create New Account
[Apr 25, 2018] TFR - 121 - Revolutionary Radio with Milton Thomas Fleitas: Godtype Patterns
Rob Skiba
Published Yesterday

In this broadcast, I spoke with my guest Milton Thomas Fleitas about his “GodType” research. Milton has taken what many know as the science of the Myer’s – Brigg’s personality test and applied it to our understanding of and relationship with our Creator. He also believes he has found various “Bible codes” which can be solved using this analysis. To find your type, you can use the PDF I created back in 2003 and shared during the broadcast: http://www.babylonrisingbooks.com/PDFs/LoveTypes.pdf


