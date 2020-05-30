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Radio Quebec - Titanic: le naufrage mondialiste
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3 views • May 30, 2020
Import YT 26 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kerm4GgqOSo
Chaîne YT Radio Quebec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Les mondialistes doivent faire un choix; soit admettre que les chiffres sont exagérés, soit prendre la responsabilité pénale pour le désastre de la crise du COVID.
**Appuyez Radio-Québec http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Chaîne YT Radio Quebec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Les mondialistes doivent faire un choix; soit admettre que les chiffres sont exagérés, soit prendre la responsabilité pénale pour le désastre de la crise du COVID.
**Appuyez Radio-Québec http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
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