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Fauci & the communists
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174 views • March 17, 2021
Kate Wand, March 16, 2021
"This past week, Dr. Anthony Fauci shared a platform with a Chinese Communist Party “health expert,” and it went largely unreported by any Western media outlets. Chinese state media, on the other hand, could not get enough of it, because Fauci delivered a propaganda coup for the communist regime in Beijing."
Fauci and the Communists
An Essay by Jordan Schachtel
https://www.aier.org/article/fauci-and-the-communists/
Jordan Schachtel is an investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C.
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"This past week, Dr. Anthony Fauci shared a platform with a Chinese Communist Party “health expert,” and it went largely unreported by any Western media outlets. Chinese state media, on the other hand, could not get enough of it, because Fauci delivered a propaganda coup for the communist regime in Beijing."
Fauci and the Communists
An Essay by Jordan Schachtel
https://www.aier.org/article/fauci-and-the-communists/
Jordan Schachtel is an investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C.
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
buymeacoffee.com/katewand
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
FB: https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com
All videos are on Odysee: https://lbry.tv/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com
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