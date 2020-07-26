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Awake lady tells the people about FEMA_NWO
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232 views • July 26, 2020
If only others also had the lights on! The live exercise is exposed here: https://www.brighteon.com/ec8be6da-c520-4976-8798-3e91f4c227e0
She is aware Pompeo and Trump's exchange on TV. What we do not know though is Trump and Pompeo are completely aware of what they are doing to combat the NWO or if they are also batting for the NWO. Fauci funding GAVI is a factor in this unknown question....
She is aware Pompeo and Trump's exchange on TV. What we do not know though is Trump and Pompeo are completely aware of what they are doing to combat the NWO or if they are also batting for the NWO. Fauci funding GAVI is a factor in this unknown question....
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