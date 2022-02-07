14 Year RN: Vaxx Killing Many, Nurse: Massive Surge In Late-Term Miscarriages



Murder shots, menopause, miscarriages, oh my! Firsthand reports have been brought in regarding the adverse effects of the vaccine in Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts.

On Friday, an anonymous nurse joined Stew Peters to share what has been witnessed in this so-called health center.

“So, in my fourteen years, it was very rare to see a second or a third trimester miscarriage,” the Brigham nurse told Stew Peters. “We had probably three or four since the rollout of the vaccine in a short amount of time, and that was very rare, hearing from people who worked in the birthing unit that they were seeing an increase in third trimester births as well.”

The hospital was forcing the vaccine on its patients, which resulted in all manner of medical mishaps. In addition to the tragedies listed above, the nurse said there has been an increase in cancer, and irregular PMS cycles after receiving the jab.



source:

StewPeters.tv