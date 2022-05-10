© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid-19: In Sweden, a vaccine passport on a microchip implant • FRANCE 24 English
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • May 10, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnuJgvQB7kU | The lie in this video is that they do not track you through the micro-chip. Sweden in on the brink of the cashless society, so they moved to the next level: the chip / the Mark of the Beast.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.