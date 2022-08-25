Potential China-Linked Hackers Prey on Many Governments, NGOs, Media Report

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https://gnews.org/post/p1d46a28b
08/23/2022 Hacking group Red Alpha targets world humanitarian groups, think tanks, news media, and government organizations, particularly interested in anything about Taiwan plus its aim at Tibetan, Uighur, and Falun Gong communities. All above is showing it is acting on behalf of the CCP government