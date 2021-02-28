© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Microscopic photos of US currency. The deeper I go the more bizarre it gets.
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
3736 views • February 28, 2021
Using a modified professional microscope and a 5 mega pixel camera a fascinatingly disturbing world appears. Because the photos are about the size of a postage stamp viewing in a smaller window will reveal more details because the Devil is in the details.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.