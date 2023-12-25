Create New Account
Homeless Veterans & Their Dogs Are On The Streets This Season - This Man Is Going To Them
Sons of Liberty
Published 19 hours ago

Padre Simon, the People's Padre, joins me in this episode, along with nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani as we talk to Simon about his Christmas weekend venture into the streets of San Francisco to minister to the homeless, among them are many US veterans and their dogs. We'll take a look at what real love is and real compassion for our fellow man and you can find out how you can help or do it in your own area.

christmashomelesssan franciscous veteranspadre simonpeoples padre

