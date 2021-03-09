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SCIENCE IS RACIST [2021-03-07] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
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114 views • March 09, 2021
SCIENCE IS RACIST [2021-03-07] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
I’m having a hard time following the twisted logic of healthcare professionals and scientists who feel the need to lecture us on systemic racism. On one hand, they agree that the medical industry has notoriously exploited the black community, so their hesitancy and lack of trust is justified. But on the other hand, they claim that white people are racist if they don’t support the effort to rebuild the black community’s trust in this corrupt industry.
These healthcare professionals and scientists champion the FDA who regulates the chemical laden foods that are advertised to black youth and pumped into black communities. Then, when these same communities come down with the very metabolic diseases that make them more prone to infection, they swoop in and pump them with more chemicals. You would think the best strategy for tackling this issue at its core would be to hold regulators accountable and educate black communities about healthy lifestyle choices. But no, the truth is that tackling the root cause of these issues isn’t what these people want. They want to mask symptoms of systemic disease by pumping you with poison and branding themselves as modern medical heroes.
Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
I’m having a hard time following the twisted logic of healthcare professionals and scientists who feel the need to lecture us on systemic racism. On one hand, they agree that the medical industry has notoriously exploited the black community, so their hesitancy and lack of trust is justified. But on the other hand, they claim that white people are racist if they don’t support the effort to rebuild the black community’s trust in this corrupt industry.
These healthcare professionals and scientists champion the FDA who regulates the chemical laden foods that are advertised to black youth and pumped into black communities. Then, when these same communities come down with the very metabolic diseases that make them more prone to infection, they swoop in and pump them with more chemicals. You would think the best strategy for tackling this issue at its core would be to hold regulators accountable and educate black communities about healthy lifestyle choices. But no, the truth is that tackling the root cause of these issues isn’t what these people want. They want to mask symptoms of systemic disease by pumping you with poison and branding themselves as modern medical heroes.
Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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