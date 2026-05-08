Unlock Vitamin D's Power: Diabetes, Alzheimer's, & Calm

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- Three April 2026 studies linked vitamin D supplementation with diabetes, Alzheimer’s biomarkers, and bowel disease.
- Researchers emphasized vitamin D functions hormonally, supporting immunity, cardiovascular health, and healthy cellular functioning overall.
- High-dose vitamin D reduced diabetes progression risks among participants carrying specific vitamin receptor gene variants.
- Higher midlife vitamin D levels correlated significantly with lower Alzheimer’s-related tau protein accumulation years later.
- Vitamin D supplementation reduced gut inflammation, altered antibodies, but larger studies remain necessary confirming benefits.
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