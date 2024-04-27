Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker on X - One of the most important qualities in a leader is the love of nature and animals - 4-25-2024
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
390 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

Globalists using the fake PCR Test found "bird-flu" in millions of chickens that were destroyed by their owners or in mysterious fires. Now herds of PCR-bird-flu cows are facing the same "solution." Next will it be, white people? NoFear! Gut-up! WE'RE in the grip of pure evil.~JT

Keywords
lovetuckertucker carlsonfuturepraycompassionnature hunting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket