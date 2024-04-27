Tucker on X - One of the most important qualities in a leader is the love of nature and animals - 4-25-2024

Globalists using the fake PCR Test found "bird-flu" in millions of chickens that were destroyed by their owners or in mysterious fires. Now herds of PCR-bird-flu cows are facing the same "solution." Next will it be, white people? NoFear! Gut-up! WE'RE in the grip of pure evil.~JT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.