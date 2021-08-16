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MY BIGGEST REGRET IN LIFE IS GETTING THE COVID VAXXES [2021-08-09] - JOE TIMM (VIDEO)
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152 views • August 16, 2021
MY BIGGEST REGRET IN LIFE IS GETTING THE COVID VAXXES [2021-08-09] - JOE TIMM (VIDEO)
I am a Respiratory Therapist in a hospital in Indianapolis, IN, and my biggest regret in life is getting the Covid Vaxxes. I got the two dose Pfizer vaxxes. I listened to the government, mainstream media news, and the CDC without doing sufficient research. I BOUGHT INTO THE GOVERNMENT LIES, and didn't listen to the 1,000s of Medical Doctors that have been saying don't take the depopulation jab. I have always been a very healthy human being, but since two weeks after my second jab, I have been in endless pain, and debilitated to the point I can NO LONGER WORK. I have now been unable to work for 4 months, and after making this video was admitted to the hospital. I now have heart problems, blood clots, and endless pain, and the only thing the doctors tell me is that I am vaccine damaged, and there is NO CURE and NO GOING BACK TO UNVAXXED. The cure for Covid-19 is Hydroxychloroquine and/or Ivermection, but there is NO WAY TO REVERSE THIS GENE ALTERING JAB (which is not a vaccine) that has now trashed my immune system, permanently damaged my heart and blood system, and has given me permanent nerve damage. I AM TELLING YOU RIGHT HERE AND NOW, STAND YOUR GROUND, AND DO NOT TAKE ANY COVID VAXXES. Just Say No and Do Not Consent!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Joe Timm (aka JoeTimm116) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@joetimm116?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
I am a Respiratory Therapist in a hospital in Indianapolis, IN, and my biggest regret in life is getting the Covid Vaxxes. I got the two dose Pfizer vaxxes. I listened to the government, mainstream media news, and the CDC without doing sufficient research. I BOUGHT INTO THE GOVERNMENT LIES, and didn't listen to the 1,000s of Medical Doctors that have been saying don't take the depopulation jab. I have always been a very healthy human being, but since two weeks after my second jab, I have been in endless pain, and debilitated to the point I can NO LONGER WORK. I have now been unable to work for 4 months, and after making this video was admitted to the hospital. I now have heart problems, blood clots, and endless pain, and the only thing the doctors tell me is that I am vaccine damaged, and there is NO CURE and NO GOING BACK TO UNVAXXED. The cure for Covid-19 is Hydroxychloroquine and/or Ivermection, but there is NO WAY TO REVERSE THIS GENE ALTERING JAB (which is not a vaccine) that has now trashed my immune system, permanently damaged my heart and blood system, and has given me permanent nerve damage. I AM TELLING YOU RIGHT HERE AND NOW, STAND YOUR GROUND, AND DO NOT TAKE ANY COVID VAXXES. Just Say No and Do Not Consent!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Joe Timm (aka JoeTimm116) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@joetimm116?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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