6th tanker captured by the US in the Caribbean Sea, reported to be tanker 'Veronika'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
1
49 views • 24 hours ago

6th tanker captured by the US in the Caribbean Sea, reported to be tanker 'Veronika'.

The tanker Veronica was sailing under the flag of Guyana.

This is already the sixth tanker seized by the U.S. Pirate Regime.

Adding:

No attacks on Iran took place overnight, suggesting Washington took an off-ramp at the last moment... For now.

Iran partially reopened its airspace as U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Tehran had “stopped killing protesters.” Western media report that Trump’s advisers failed to convince him that planned overnight strikes would lead to regime change, prompting a last-minute cancellation after costs were deemed higher than any potential gains.

U.S. officials now point to cyber operations or limited strikes on IRGC Basij command structures as more likely options than large-scale war.

On the diplomatic front, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Oman opposed strikes on Iran, with Riyadh refusing access to its airspace. This regional backing sharply contrasts with past years, when Gulf states aligned with pressure campaigns against Tehran.

Escalation remains possible: the Pentagon is redeploying a carrier strike group to the Middle East, and Israeli lobbying in Washington continues. At the same time, limited U.S. or Israeli strikes would likely benefit Iran’s leadership, as past attacks consolidated domestic support. Pro-government demonstrations are now dominating the media, overshadowing the fading Western fueled unrest.

politicseventscurrent
