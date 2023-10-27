The End Times: Biblical Views

Preterism & The “End Times Psyop” Theory

* The most talked about book of the Bible is the book of Revelation.

* Throughout church history, there have been four different viewpoints regarding its meaning: Idealist, Futurist, Historicist and Preterist.

* The Preterist view is that biblical prophecies were already fulfilled in 70 A.D. and we are living in the New Kingdom of Christ today.

* Preterists argue that the End Times prophecy is being used to incapacitate a would-be Christian opposition to the evil control system currently being built to enslave humanity.

* There are many belief systems, but where is the good in idly sitting by and watching as evil devours the world around us?





Reese Reports | 27 October 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=653bf5b122794491bcc7752e

