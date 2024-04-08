Create New Account
Trump's Job: Keep Us on the Plantation
Apr 8, 2024 #BigPharma
718 views • Apr 8, 2024 • #BigPharma

“How DUMB are the MAGA-tards?! Trump’s job, like Biden and Booby, is to keep us on the Plantation. He locked down America. He served #BigPharma. He brought in the SWAMP. Anyone giving him $1 is a HOUSE SLAVE!” -Matt Mezin American Worker TruthFreedomHeath.com Warrior-Scholar Full blog post: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-dr-shiva-vs-zionist-cockzuckers-trump-biden-booby-a-national-conversation/

Keywords
healthtrumpfreedombig pharmaamericatruthhillaryjobmovement2024swampsupportersplantationcandidate for presidentlocked downlockedhouse slavemaga-tards

