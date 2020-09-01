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COVID, FREQUENCY WARS AND THE RETURN OF CAMELOT
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66 views • September 01, 2020
KERRY’S UPDATE AUG 31: COVID, FREQUENCY WARS AND THE RETURN OF CAMELOT
I talk about my latest article regarding Tesla Tech, Frequency wars, the COVID deception, the complexity of the war being fought and our ET heritage, and the Trump Team and the return of Camelot.
This video was uploaded to my Alternate Youtube Channel because I am currently banned from uploading to my main channel. It will also be uploaded to the Camelot Bitchute Channel in case youtube deletes it…
I talk about my latest article regarding Tesla Tech, Frequency wars, the COVID deception, the complexity of the war being fought and our ET heritage, and the Trump Team and the return of Camelot.
This video was uploaded to my Alternate Youtube Channel because I am currently banned from uploading to my main channel. It will also be uploaded to the Camelot Bitchute Channel in case youtube deletes it…
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