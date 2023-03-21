BIG PHARMA’s Crimes Against Humanity: Media LIES & Hypes FAKE ‘Raccoon Dog” As Covid Origin Story

The media and global criminal cabal are blaming the plandemic on Chinese raccoon dogs.

Eric Coppolina is here to talk about the pathetic attempt to cover up the release of the Covid-19 bioweapon by blaming the outbreak on a little known “raccoon dog”.

The dispute over whether Covid came from a lab or a wet market is a fake argument designed to support viral scientific concepts.

In reality, 213 governments have admitted they cannot produce a sample of the Covid-19 virus.

The initial videos of people keeling over on the streets of China were fake.

The Plandemic and mRNA shots are resulting in a mass kill off event and world wide genocide.

From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network