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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 10 November 21 - Guest: Frederick C Blackburn (Blackbird9!)
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194 views • November 10, 2021
Dr Fetzer, Scorpio and Giuseppe are joined by the brilliant Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9 (www.blackbird9tradingposts.org). Hour 1 features a discussion of the latest globalist insanity including the paradox of The Rabbinical Court forbidding the death jab, Biden defies the courts with his illegal mandate, Ashley Biden molested by daddy--her diaries are real. Hour 2 callers included Daryl Wayne, Bruce from Texas, Lance Boyle and the crown prince of biochar.
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