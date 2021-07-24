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Help Covid-19 Vaccinated Suffering Adverse Reactions By Supporting Free Speech
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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21 views • July 24, 2021

Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today, your host is going to show you how Google, the big tech companies, and major new stations are not reporting critical details about the mRNA vaccine, which causes long-term, life-threatening adverse reactions in the recipients. You will see with your own eyes, how many governments and medical agencies worldwide are disregarding the medical findings of doctors, medical experts, and vaccine-injured warnings of the dangers of the mrna vaccine to the world’s population. In order to help the mrna vaxxed population, we must stop the censorship to free speech. Watch the FULL video episode at these sites: https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4/Help_Covid-19_Vaccinated_Suffering_Adverse_Reactions_By_Supporting_Free_Speech:5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/oXDZhTmbvLdn/ https://rumble.com/vk7jz9-help-covid-19-vaccinated-suffering-adverse-reactions-by-supporting-free-spe.html Follow along the presentation with the links below. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html https://www.vaxlonghaulers.com/ Vitamins for Detoxing: glutathione vitamin, suramin (pine need tree extract), pine tree needle tea https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports You can double check the VAERS ID# w/the actual VAERS database. https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data http://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php Want more cheap treatment options aside from dangerous jab? https://sites.google.com/view/thewalk3/how-to-cure-covid-19-quickly-easily-inexpensively Hospitals paid to count deaths as covid. 6%of all deaths from reports are actually covid? https://lbry.tv/@wayoftheworld:7/cdc:b https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/cares-act-provider-relief-fund/for-patients/index.html https://www.facebook.com/EpochTimesTrending/videos/360394719046688/ https://odysee.com/@AmericanThoughtLeaders:9/dr.-robert-malone-alternative-treatments:e https://odysee.com/@Trump_Won_2020:b/Dr.-Pierre-Kory-US-Senate-hearing---Ivermectin-is-100--cure-for-COVID-19-12.13.20:0 https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Dr-Mike-Yeadon-Covid-19-Lies---No-Treatments---Dr-Yeadon-Covid-lzi:5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpViJcdJFkc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGBDETOPAJA To learn more: https://merkabachakras.com/ Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/ Creative software subscriptions provided by: https://www.canva.com/ https://pixabay.com/ https://animoto.com/ https://www.veed.io/ https://www.movavi.com/ https://anchor.fm/ https://www.fiverr.com/ https://zoom.us/ https://grammarly.com/ #Covid19, #mRNAVaccineAdverseReactions, #Censorship,  #MerkabaChakrasPodcast, #VAERS, #PandemicUnvaccinatedLies, #CovidPropoganda, #1stAmendmentJeopardized, #MedicalMalPracticeLawsuits, #VaccinePassports

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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