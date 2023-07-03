Create New Account
Dependence Day - another Brick in the Wall
Happy Dependence Day America!  Pink Floyd had it right decades ago but caved into the Elite eventually.  Here it is again but 2023 style.  Hey teachers, politicians, and other scum, leave those kids alone!

videoentertainmentmusic

