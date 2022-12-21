President PUTIN - Met with Denis Pushilin - Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic - 122022

I'm sharing this video from 'Newzzz' on YouTube, with description, then transcript.

Dec 20, 2022The President met with Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin President Putin talked with Donetsk region governor Denis Pushilin today. Putin: As for the shellings, I understand that the AFU shells fall directly on the residential quarters of Donetsk? Pushilin: Yes, purposeful work on civilian areas. Only in Donetsk city from the 2nd to the 18th, 21 people were killed, 94 were injured. Putin: Are these civilians? Pushilin: Absolutely. I request an increase in modern air defense systems and the strengthening of our artillery, this will allow us to push back the enemy. The enemy doesn't stop at anything. Putin: And no foreign media, human rights organizations will raise their voices about this. Pushilin: We have been living like this since 2014. Double standards, as if we don't exist. Now the West has confirmed that there can be no trust in them. The ex-Chancellor of Germany admitted this. Putin: They said that they were not going to do anything. And they signed Minsk only in order to gain time for arming Ukraine and conducting a military operation.

--

Putin:

Regarding the shelling, as I understand it, the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fall directly on the residential areas of Donetsk?

Pushilin:

Purposeful work on areas. There is only Donetsk to take, from the second to the eighteenth, 21 people died, 94 were injured.

Putin:

Are these civilians?

Pushilin:

Absolutely. I would petition for an increase in modern air defense systems and an increase in counter-battery combat, this will allow us to push the enemy back. Whenever they have an opportunity, they use it. They stop at nothing.

Putin:

And no foreign media, human rights organizations will raise their voices on this issue.

Pushilin: We have been living like this since 2014. Double standards like we don't exist. Now the West has signed that they cannot be trusted. The ex-Chancellor of Germany admitted this.

Putin:

They said that they were not going to do anything. And they signed it only in order to gain time for arming Ukraine and conducting a military operation.







