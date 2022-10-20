Press Conference After Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Refused to Answer in Front of European Parliament- PART2

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https://gnews.org/articles/478942
Summary：Christian Terhes MP from Romania revealed that Pfizer and Moderna hide the details of the COVID vaccine contract with EU under the excuse of protecting their commercial interests.