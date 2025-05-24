First vid, today's Russian Troops Freed from Ukraine in massive POW deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Latest group released in HISTORIC Russia-Ukraine POW exchange
307 Russian troops on their way home, same number of Ukrainian soldiers sent over
MoD says swap set to CONTINUE
Russian MoD shows footage of returned soldiers in massive prisoner swap with Ukraine
In the second stage of a major exchange, Russia welcomed back 307 fighters.
The deal follows the “1000-for-1000” agreement reached at the first talks in three years, held in Istanbul.
VIDEO Description: FIRST vid of today's Russian troops freed from Ukraine in massive POW deal
Chants of HOORAY and smiles all around.
They're in Belarus where they'll get medical check-up before heading home.