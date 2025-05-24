First vid, today's Russian Troops Freed from Ukraine in massive POW deal

❗️Latest group released in HISTORIC Russia-Ukraine POW exchange

307 Russian troops on their way home, same number of Ukrainian soldiers sent over

MoD says swap set to CONTINUE

Russian MoD shows footage of returned soldiers in massive prisoner swap with Ukraine

In the second stage of a major exchange, Russia welcomed back 307 fighters.

The deal follows the “1000-for-1000” agreement reached at the first talks in three years, held in Istanbul.

VIDEO Description: FIRST vid of today's Russian troops freed from Ukraine in massive POW deal

Chants of HOORAY and smiles all around.

They're in Belarus where they'll get medical check-up before heading home.