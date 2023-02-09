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X22 REPORT Ep. 2992a - Companies Laying Off Thousands, GND, Economy Failing, Accountability Coming
The woke companies are failing, they are now laying off people and if they keep this up they will be in trouble. The [CB]/[D]s GND is failing and Trump fact checks Biden on unemployment, climate change and oil. The people will want accountability in the end.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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