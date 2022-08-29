Information Warfare?! | Making Sense of the Madness

Will Fauci be investigated?





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Praying Medic about Rand Paul’s plan for Congress to begin investigations, bringing to light some very dark issues, resulting in a public awakening.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:

https://bit.ly/3QT6uPv





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