Bernie Sanders: AIPAC is part & parcel of ‘oligarchy’, powered by “billionaires”

Bernie Sanders: AIPAC is part & parcel of ‘oligarchy’

According to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, AIPAC is powered by “billionaires” who jump into Democratic primaries to kneecap progressives, then sprint over to boost Republicans.

👉 AIPAC has successfully unseated several progressive lawmakers, he says.

Many of those progressives were simply voicing what most Americans believe—that maybe the US shouldn’t bankroll Netanyahu’s government so that “they can kill or injure 10% of the population of Gaza.”