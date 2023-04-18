Black Elevator Dream & Update on Plagues 4-13-23 @ 6:38am (Uploaded 4-18-23)

A dream from our lovely Jesus about the rise of antichrist and update on coming plagues.





Psalms 105:15 Saying, Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.





Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320





For Prayer email:

[email protected]





Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis





Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK





Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024





Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e





Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ





2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q





The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271