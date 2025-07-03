© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Does it Mean to be Human? Are we Aimlessly Risking it All? w/ James Corbett
91 views • 1 day ago
Investigative journalist James Corbett joins the program to explore one of the most urgent and profound questions of our time: What does it mean to be human in the age of AI and transhumanism?
-
We examine historical turning points—like the invention of the Gutenberg press, which revolutionized access to knowledge but was fiercely suppressed by those in power. We also draw powerful parallels to today’s digital age, where the internet once promised liberation but is now increasingly policed and censored.
-
From the war on free expression to the rise of artificial intelligence and bio-digital convergence, we discuss the threats—and opportunities—that lie ahead. Can we maintain our sovereignty of thought, mind, and soul in an era of accelerating technological control?
- Purchase his book or follow James Corbett @ https://CorbettReport.com
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
