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TUCKER: TRUDEAU HAS DECLARED CANADA A DICTATORSHIP(FEB.14,2022)
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192 views • February 16, 2022
‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to trucker protests is a ‘defining moment’ for history. #Tucker #FoxNews
NWO MASKS OFF: Trudeau Drops Canada Into Military Dictatorship; Seizes Control Of Citizens' Bank Accounts and If Government Suspects Convoy Donations
As Information Emerges About His Financial Ties To Vaccines, Via Acuitas Therapeutics
NWO MASKS OFF: Trudeau Drops Canada Into Military Dictatorship; Seizes Control Of Citizens' Bank Accounts and If Government Suspects Convoy Donations
As Information Emerges About His Financial Ties To Vaccines, Via Acuitas Therapeutics
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