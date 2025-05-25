© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
French Open 2025 Day 1 Highlights | Rain Delays, Sabalenka Dominates, Nadal Tribute
Day 1 of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros had it all!
🌧️ Rain delays disrupted outer courts, but top seeds powered through!
🔥 Aryna Sabalenka destroyed Rakhimova in just 60 minutes
🎾 Petra Kvitova is OUT in a shocking upset
🇨🇦 Victoria Mboko shines in her Grand Slam debut
🇫🇷 French wildcard Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard wows the home crowd
🎖️ Rafael Nadal to receive a tribute at his home court
Catch the full recap in just 55 seconds!
