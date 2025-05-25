French Open 2025 Day 1 Highlights | Rain Delays, Sabalenka Dominates, Nadal Tribute

Day 1 of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros had it all!

🌧️ Rain delays disrupted outer courts, but top seeds powered through!

🔥 Aryna Sabalenka destroyed Rakhimova in just 60 minutes

🎾 Petra Kvitova is OUT in a shocking upset

🇨🇦 Victoria Mboko shines in her Grand Slam debut

🇫🇷 French wildcard Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard wows the home crowd

🎖️ Rafael Nadal to receive a tribute at his home court





Catch the full recap in just 55 seconds!

