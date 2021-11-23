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Are we not dead to God’s holy law?
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20 views • November 23, 2021
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His YouTube channels are DCMEDIA, SSRMEDIA and SDRMedia. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
Many in the Christian world believe that the law of God was nailed at the cross and will not be kept in heaven. They still live in their sins not knowing that sin is transgressing the law of God (1 John 3:4). Sin separates us from God because we transgressed against His law and sin leads to death unless it is repented of (Romans 6:23). God is love and so is His law (1 John 4;8; 1 John 5:3).
God’s law of love is found in Exodus 20:3-17.
If the law of God was done away with, which goes against what Christ says in Matthew 5:17-18, then why did God send His beloved begotten, anointed Son, Jesus Christ, to die a horrible, agonizing death on the cross for the sins of humanity? Why does Christ say, go and sin no more in John 8:11 if His holy law was null and void as many Christian preachers are preaching today?
As Christ says in Matthew 19:17. “but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments”. Christ, Who never committed sin, set us an example to follow on how we should live our lives (1 Peter 2:21-22).
Christ kept His own law (Matthew 5:17-18), so did Paul (Acts 24:14), so must we if we are to be God’s saints and be with Him in heaven where there is no sin sine His immutable law of love rules. God’s laws are written in the minds and hearts of His people (Hebrews 8:10; Hebrews 10:16)
The saints of God are they who KEEP – not reject – His commandments and have the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14). The Holy Spirit of Truth will guide you in observing the holy law of Elohim.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His YouTube channels are DCMEDIA, SSRMEDIA and SDRMedia. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
Many in the Christian world believe that the law of God was nailed at the cross and will not be kept in heaven. They still live in their sins not knowing that sin is transgressing the law of God (1 John 3:4). Sin separates us from God because we transgressed against His law and sin leads to death unless it is repented of (Romans 6:23). God is love and so is His law (1 John 4;8; 1 John 5:3).
God’s law of love is found in Exodus 20:3-17.
If the law of God was done away with, which goes against what Christ says in Matthew 5:17-18, then why did God send His beloved begotten, anointed Son, Jesus Christ, to die a horrible, agonizing death on the cross for the sins of humanity? Why does Christ say, go and sin no more in John 8:11 if His holy law was null and void as many Christian preachers are preaching today?
As Christ says in Matthew 19:17. “but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments”. Christ, Who never committed sin, set us an example to follow on how we should live our lives (1 Peter 2:21-22).
Christ kept His own law (Matthew 5:17-18), so did Paul (Acts 24:14), so must we if we are to be God’s saints and be with Him in heaven where there is no sin sine His immutable law of love rules. God’s laws are written in the minds and hearts of His people (Hebrews 8:10; Hebrews 10:16)
The saints of God are they who KEEP – not reject – His commandments and have the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14). The Holy Spirit of Truth will guide you in observing the holy law of Elohim.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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