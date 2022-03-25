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We continue to move around the Center of Mariupol. In each new courtyard, we see the same picture, the bodies of Dead Local Residents, broken houses & Corpses of Ukrainian Soldiers. 032522
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450 views • March 25, 2022
We continue to move around the center of Mariupol exclusively by dashes. In each new courtyard, we are greeted by the same picture, the bodies of dead local residents, broken houses and the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers.
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