It's a Stockholm Syndrome State of Mind

This video explains how people got pulled into the narrative, why they continue to defend the narrative and/or the perpetrators even after new evidence and truth has come out, why people have empathy for their perpetrators and even believe that their survival depends on them, why people might be led to ingest an experimental drug technology and why people comply with tyranny in general.This clip from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's Grand Jury model proceeding is an explanation of the 4 parameters of the Stockholm Syndrome and the effects on individuals, including specific examples of what's happening around the world.The Stockholm Syndrome is a survival mechanism built into the human brain and nervous system in order to cope with intense situations of abuse and/or confinement.We cannot understand the individual without also taking into account the environment in which the individual exists, so the topic of Stockholm Syndrome here is made relevant to our advanced technological environment and the dissemination of the global narrative currently taking place.From Grand Jury Day #4: Injections & Psychological WarfareDr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer and Meredith Miller