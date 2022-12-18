(FINAL TRAILER) DOCUMENTING DEUTSCHLAND: THE UNTOLD SUFFERING AND GENOCIDE OF THE GERMAN PEOPLE

⁣Prologue: Two World Wars, the Treaty of Versaille, Dresden, Eisenhowers Death Camps, Famines, Starvation, German Women Raped en-masse, Stasi Politician Infiltrators, the Berlin Wall, Forced Multiculturalism, Intense Anti-german Media Propaganda, Allied-occupational Owners Since 1945, Endless Hollywood Anti-german Movies, the List is Staggering, Have a People in History Suffered More Than the Germans? I Really Doubt It When You Tally Up the Atrocities Against These People.

In the Past Century and a Quarter Alone Their Suffering Has Been Relentless and Horrific With Millions Upon Millions of Germans Murdered in Wars and the Death Camps That Followed. Who is to Speak Up About the Plight of These People ? The Collective Suffering of This Nation Has Been the Stuff of Nightmares. I Cannot Honestly Think of a More Abused and Defiled Nation Than Germany. The Closest We Have Today is Palestine but Even They Dont Come Close to What the Germans Have Endured.

Germany Has Always Been a Spanner in Works for These "International Devils" and They Have Done Everything They Can to Crush Them Spiritually, Morally and Literally. Millions of Germans Murdered and They Wont Stop Until There Are No Germans Left. The World Does Not Really Say Much About This and It is Sickening to Watch This Genocide Unfold. It is Now Time a Light is Shined Upon This Most Hideous of International Crimes Against These People. 𝗜𝗻 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗡𝗼 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺.

⁣PART 1: GERMANY IS RISING

PART 2: WORLD WAR ONE

PART 3: TREATY OF VERSAILLES

PART 4: THE WEIMAR REPUBLIC

PART 5: LIFE IN THE THIRD REICH

PART 6: WINSTON CHURCHILL WAR PIG

PART 7: GERMANS SLAUGHTERED IN DANZIG

PART 8: BETRAYAL AT THE BATTLE OF DUNKIRK

PART 9: CHURCHILL WANTS TO TERROR BOMB GERMANS

PART 10: THE BATTLE OF MOSCOW

PART 11: GERMAN TROOPS UNCOVER THE KATYN MASSACRE

PART 12: WELCOME TO HELL ... THE BATTLE OF STALINGRAD

PART 13: THE BATTLE OF KURSK

PART 14: THE UNTOLD HORRORS OF NORMANDY BY THE ALLIES

PART 15: JEWISH BOLSHEVIK ILYA EHRENBURG

PART 16: GANG RAPE IN NEMMERSDORF

PART 17: HITLERS LAST GAMBLE ... BATTLE OF THE BULGE

PART 18: THE FIRE BOMBING OF HAMBURG AND DRESDEN

PART 19: THE NEUSTETTIN MASSACRE

PART 20: LAST DAYS OF BATTLE IN THE CITY OF BERLIN

PART 21: DWIGHT D. EISENHOWERS DEATH CAMPS

PART 22: THE PLAN TO POISON SIX MILLION GERMANS

PART 23: POST WAR GERMANY THE SAVAGE PEACE

PART 24: DID ADOLF HITLER ESCAPE TO ARGENTINA

PART 25: WHERE DOES WESTERN CIVILIZATION STAND TODAY ?

