EXPOSED: SYRIA HAS COLLAPSED! - Israel Bombs Damascus! - Sharia Law Declared! - Assad In Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:
USE Code WAM to save 15%!
Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:
https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321
USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!
GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:
Save money by using code WAM
GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:
Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!
BUY GOLD HERE:
https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
Josh Sigurdson reports on the Israeli backed coup in Syria as Bashar Al Assad shelters in Moscow, Russia following a complete collapse of his government.
While Israel claimed they had nothing to do with the rebel takeover by HTS (formerly Al Nusra) in Syria, they immediately sheltered some of the fighters and bombed several cities and towns throughout the country. Netanyahu is now bragging about how Israel will never give up the Golan Heights. This is CLEARLY The Greater Israel Project in action and has been planned for many years.
We've reported for over a decade on the coup attempts in Syria as the country is not only one of the most historic in the world but also was one of the most peaceful and rich countries until recent western attacks.
Bashar Al Assad is sheltering in Russia as a Jihadi group takes over, declares Sharia law and the lives of countless Christians is in question.
Iran is next on the chopping block which means war between Israel and Russia, NATO, Ukraine, China, Taiwan, Philippines, the UK and The United States at the same time.
This is the scripted World War 3 playing out as planned and the excuse they want to bring in the "Great Reset."
Get prepared!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:
https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/
Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!
HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/
PayPal: [email protected]
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
For subscriber only content!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2024