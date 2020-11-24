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20) Smart Meter Documentary (2017) Official 'Take Back Your Power'
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47 views • November 24, 2020
Smart Meter Documentary (2017) Official 'Take Back Your Power' | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 01/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4r2m4FfOuig
[ Watch German / Deutsche version ]
Hol Dir Deine Macht zurück 2017 - offizieller Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9rCpZGHhXE
TBYP | Take Back Your Power 2017 (Official) - smart meter documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZTiT9ZSg3Q
This award-winning film documents the real story on smart meters. + Subscribe for free EMF guide & help stop 'smart' meters and 5G.
SYNOPSIS: The award-winning documentary TAKE BACK YOUR POWER 2017 uncovers the shocking story behind why hundreds of local governments and millions of ratepayers are standing against the multi-billion dollar rollout of 'smart’ utility meters. Take a journey of revelation, examining evidence of in-home surveillance, hundreds of home fires and several fatalities, systemic over-billing, health risks, unprecedented hacking vulnerability, and even extortion.
The insightful and often astounding new material in this 2017 final cut exposes the agenda behind smart meters with even more clarity. And the way to solution is also opened, as the forthcoming sequel – the InPower Movement – is introduced.
With compelling insight from whistleblowers, government agents, lawyers, doctors, researchers and environmentalists, Josh del Sol’s TAKE BACK YOUR POWER investigates the claimed benefits and emerging risks of a profit-based global initiative that seeks to change the way we live. What you’ll discover will surprise, unsettle and ultimately empower you.
WINNER: Leo Award, Best Feature Documentary Program in British Columbia
WINNER: AwareGuide Transformational Film of the Year
WINNER: IndieFest Annual Humanitarian Award WINNER: NaturalHealth365 Film Of The Year
[ Watch German / Deutsche version ]
Hol Dir Deine Macht zurück 2017 - offizieller Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9rCpZGHhXE
TBYP | Take Back Your Power 2017 (Official) - smart meter documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZTiT9ZSg3Q
This award-winning film documents the real story on smart meters. + Subscribe for free EMF guide & help stop 'smart' meters and 5G.
SYNOPSIS: The award-winning documentary TAKE BACK YOUR POWER 2017 uncovers the shocking story behind why hundreds of local governments and millions of ratepayers are standing against the multi-billion dollar rollout of 'smart’ utility meters. Take a journey of revelation, examining evidence of in-home surveillance, hundreds of home fires and several fatalities, systemic over-billing, health risks, unprecedented hacking vulnerability, and even extortion.
The insightful and often astounding new material in this 2017 final cut exposes the agenda behind smart meters with even more clarity. And the way to solution is also opened, as the forthcoming sequel – the InPower Movement – is introduced.
With compelling insight from whistleblowers, government agents, lawyers, doctors, researchers and environmentalists, Josh del Sol’s TAKE BACK YOUR POWER investigates the claimed benefits and emerging risks of a profit-based global initiative that seeks to change the way we live. What you’ll discover will surprise, unsettle and ultimately empower you.
WINNER: Leo Award, Best Feature Documentary Program in British Columbia
WINNER: AwareGuide Transformational Film of the Year
WINNER: IndieFest Annual Humanitarian Award WINNER: NaturalHealth365 Film Of The Year
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