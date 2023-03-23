American Gospel - Christ Alone (Free Chapter)

WHAT IS AMERICAN GOSPEL?

We believe American culture's influence on the gospel is a problem, so an "American Gospel" is a distorted, corrupted gospel. That distortion happens when you add to the gospel (promises of "the American dream" of health, wealth, & prosperity), or when you subtract from the gospel (due to the influence of postmodernism, relativism, religious pluralism, etc.). There are currently two AG films in the series with a third in production (see below). We also have a streaming service called AGTV (watchagtv.com) where you can find the AG films along with supporting content, recommended ministries, and other films and series.

AMERICAN GOSPEL: CHRIST ALONE (2018)

Is Christianity Christ + the American dream? American Gospel examines how the prosperity gospel (the Word of Faith movement) has distorted the gospel message, and how this theology is being exported abroad.

This feature-length film is the first in a series.

AMERICAN GOSPEL: CHRIST CRUCIFIED (2019)

The gospel message of "Christ crucified" has always been offensive. In our culture it is common for preachers to soften the offense of the cross, and the attributes of God that are displayed in the person and work of Jesus Christ. "American Gospel: Christ Crucified" explores how the paths of post-modernism and progressive Christianity lead to a different gospel, and a god created in our own image.

"But we preach Christ Crucified, to Jews a stumbling block and to Gentiles foolishness..." (1 Cor. 1:23)

- We often hear the phrase, “Jesus died for our sins.” What does that mean?

- Is the God of the Old Testament the same as the God in the New Testament?

- Did God the Father kill Jesus?

- Can a loving God also express wrath?

- Why is hell necessary?

AMERICAN GOSPEL: SPIRIT & FIRE (2023)

(COMING SOON)

In Matthew 3:11, John the Baptist says, "I baptize you with water for repentance. But after me comes one who is more powerful than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.” Today, many in hyper-charismatic circles use this verse to teach that a Christian should pursue a “baptism of fire” from the Holy Spirit. These encounters with the presence of God typically manifest in bizarre ways, including a loss of self-control, dignity, and other mystical experiences that are untethered from Scripture and the gospel of Jesus Christ. American Gospel: Spirit & Fire will examine the true person and work of the Holy Spirit, including His work in the life of Christ and His followers, and contrast this with the different spirit commonly promoted in the movement known as the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR).

https://www.youtube.com/@AmericanGospel/videos

http://www.americangospelfilm.com/



