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Cumbres and Toltec Double-Header Leaving Chama, New Mexico
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89 views • November 16, 2019
We took this train the previous day and had a great time. When we got up the next morning, we realized that the same train would be leaving Chama at 10 AM. We quickly loaded the car and parked at a level crossing just outside of Chama. We were rewarded with a double-header: two steam locomotives pulling up the grade.
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