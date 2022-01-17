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A Blueprint For Planetary Freedom w/ Steven Whybrow & Eril Kaya
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68 views • January 17, 2022
Alfa Vedic


Freedom fighters and spiritual samurais Steven Whybrow and Eril Kaya return to Alfacast for a timely & lively roundtable. In this week's episode The Gnostic Takeover founders, Steve and Eril, will focus on giving a big picture overview of how they are creating an incredible success story in Taking back the country of Austria in the heart of Europe.

Eril and Steve are going to share with everyone what they describe as the template to take the planet back.What sounds impossible and unbelievable is, in actual fact, their daily experience, which they claim can also be backed up by information from various fields of study.

We are now putting all of our efforts into taking our country back ... from our perspective it can expand out into the World. In our last chat, Steven & Eril discussed their method of confronting the 5G rollout through a constructive 'Notice of Liability' to agents of the system that are causing harm to all sentient beings on the planet.

Their present recommendation is to let go of all distractions, and come to the realization that 2022 is the year where humanity is finally Taking the Planet back from occult, hostile forces.

Show links:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo2MsUivOR-3_tOnkQZrnnQ

The Event is here! Join us as we all come together to decide where we all go from here...
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Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see.

Our comprehensive line of health products and nutrition is available on our website. Most products are hand mixed and formulated right on our off grid farm including our Immortality Teas which we grow on site.

Find them all at
https://alfavedic.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here:
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Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming!
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