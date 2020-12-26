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The Plot to Steal America (German)
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127 views • December 26, 2020
Sehr gut gemachtes Video über die Hintergründe der aktuellen Weltkrise, die in Wirklichkeit eine Mega-Bedrohung durch die KPC, China, den Kommunismus gegen die gesamte Menschheit ist. Fällt die USA, ist's vorbei mit der Freiheit. Es werden auch überwältigende Lösungen aufgezeigt. Bitte nehmt euch die Zeit und teilt es. Es ist keine Zeit für Passivität, es ist Zeit aufzustehen, zu beten, dass die Werke der Finsternis aufgedeckt werden.
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