President Trump's New DOJ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harmeet Dhillon’s War On Discrimination Against White Christians & DOJ Corruption
* For decades, big city mayors have hired public employees based on race.
* That’s illegal, but nobody has stopped them.
* Then Harmeet Dhillon took over the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 May 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-harmeet-dhillon-2