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Gespräch mit Wolfgang - Teil 61 - Schatten erkennen und Schattenarbeit
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20 views • October 21, 2021
Auch in der 61ten Episode sprechen wir über unsere Schatten und wie man mit ihnen umgehen kann. Viel Freude beim Sehen.
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Odysee:
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Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
http://www.paypal.me/Alphavuk
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