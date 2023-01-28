Create New Account
Dr. Alim Muhammad Explain True Meaning Of DNA And The mRNA
100 views
Vigilent Citizen
Published 17 hours ago |

The energetic signature of our realm is constantly changing & our body-vessel are also recalibrating accordingly. This is happening whether the person is aware of it or not, but by your awareness, intention & physical actions to assist this process can greatly accelerate this ascension inner journey.

The message from Dr Alim Muhammad is perfectly said — explaining the TRUE meaning & purpose of our DNA & (messenger) RNA. YOU are one hundred trillion cells doing one hundred trillion things all at once just by your existence. 100,000,000,000 x 100,000,000,000 = X is the math equation for each one of our existences. We are infinite Divine bioelectromagnetic quantum beings as a physical expression of the ONE GOD SOURCE. ✨


