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She Rode in a UFO....
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172 views • February 04, 2021
She Rode in a UFO.... Classic exclusive interview by Sky Watcher News! Dedicated to Art Bell, Virginia Hernandez rode in a UFO in 1945! This was one of the UFOs later witnessed by Kenneth Arnold in 1947. The full story reveals MIT grads recruited to the USAF to construct UFOs in Washington state. An authentic eye-witness construct of a diagram of the control panel is included! Was this the engineering foundation from which the later Project Blue Beam emerged? (Original video in 1080 HD but rendered down by Brighteon to a conventional 720 for storage purposes)
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