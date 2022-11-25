Create New Account
The Meaning of Thanksgiving
High Hopes
Published Friday |
Fr. Chris Alar


Nov 24, 2022

Thanksgiving is not just a secular holiday. Many civilizations throughout history celebrated the harvest by thanking their God(s). The Pilgrims, who were Christians celebrated with their Native American brethren upon whom they heavily depended for survival. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC as he explains the origins and meaning of Thanksgiving.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 63: The Meaning of Thanksgiving


